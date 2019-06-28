Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

BPFH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BPFH stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 822,271 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 418,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1,990.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

