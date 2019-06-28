Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Sell

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $300,987.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 88,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

