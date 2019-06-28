Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 248,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Foundation by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

