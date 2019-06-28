Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.12. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.