Zacks: CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBTX an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

CBTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,468. The company has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

