Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) to report sales of $585.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.57 million and the lowest is $581.18 million. Momo posted sales of $494.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOMO. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,205. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

