Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce sales of $267.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.43 million to $275.46 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $279.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CRD.B stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,484,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $475.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

