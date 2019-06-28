Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

COTY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,459,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,545. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, CFO Pierre-Andre Terisse purchased 152,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 152,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 648,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $7,545,373.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,956,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,808,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,304,250. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

