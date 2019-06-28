Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. NN reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.86 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,944. The company has a market capitalization of $372.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In related news, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,407.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,418 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NN by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 261,457 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NN by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,990,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,871 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.