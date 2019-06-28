Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce $100.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.58 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $396.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $398.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.27 million, with estimates ranging from $412.73 million to $415.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research set a $7.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Task Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 148,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 278,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 128,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

