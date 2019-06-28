Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.33 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $136.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.78 million and the lowest is $135.85 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $129.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $549.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.62 million to $551.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $589.27 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $617.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 515 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $29,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $192,744.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $2,116,309. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,046,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,385,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.95%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.