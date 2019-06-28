Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.33 Million

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $136.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.78 million and the lowest is $135.85 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $129.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $549.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.62 million to $551.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $589.27 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $617.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 515 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $29,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $192,744.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $2,116,309. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,046,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,385,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.95%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

