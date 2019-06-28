Zacks: Analysts Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Heico reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Heico to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $9,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.34 per share, with a total value of $99,516.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,273 shares of company stock valued at $16,952,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heico by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 445,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,256. Heico has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

