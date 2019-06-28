Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.47 Million

Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $40.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.78 million and the lowest is $40.13 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $34.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $163.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.17 million to $164.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.36 million, with estimates ranging from $174.47 million to $175.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,021. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

