Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.62 Million

Analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $69.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $69.54 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $67.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $281.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.10 million to $284.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.50 million, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

FBNC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,733. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $151,855 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 301,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

