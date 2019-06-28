WP Carey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,068 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,770% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,417. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.034 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.62%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

