WP Carey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,068 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,770% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.
Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,417. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10.
WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
About WP Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
