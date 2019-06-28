Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,100,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,228% from the previous session’s volume of 459,447 shares.The stock last traded at $113.16 and had previously closed at $113.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,052.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,475. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 774.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

