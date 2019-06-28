WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

