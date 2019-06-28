Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & Genpact (NASDAQ:G) Financial Survey

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Genpact’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $77.85 million 0.41 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Genpact $3.00 billion 2.39 $282.02 million $1.60 23.55

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Dividends

Genpact pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wilhelmina International does not pay a dividend. Genpact pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 0.67% 1.98% 1.17% Genpact 8.91% 22.33% 8.64%

Volatility & Risk

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 2 7 0 2.78

Genpact has a consensus price target of $34.47, suggesting a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Genpact beats Wilhelmina International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

