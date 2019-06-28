Whitbread’s (WTB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price target (down from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,000 ($65.33).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 4,629 ($60.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,598.78. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total transaction of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total transaction of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

