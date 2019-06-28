WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 3,694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 688,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76. WESCO International has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $74,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.