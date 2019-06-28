Wedbush Analysts Give Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) a $105.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.87.

Shares of ROKU opened at $93.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,165.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $41,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Rothrock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $5,194,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,733 shares of company stock valued at $66,983,222 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

