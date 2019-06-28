Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,899,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 5,349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

VMC stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. 1,193,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

