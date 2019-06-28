Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $134.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,700,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 70.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.