Victrex (LON:VCT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) price target (down previously from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,367.27 ($30.93).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,176 ($28.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,084.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper bought 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). Also, insider Jane Toogood bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £9,860 ($12,883.84). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,142.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

