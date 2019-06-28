ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 47,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $3,719,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,903 shares of company stock worth $41,735,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $30,846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 214,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,612,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,817,000 after buying an additional 211,159 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 527,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after buying an additional 186,912 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,153,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,897,000 after buying an additional 132,641 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 899,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

