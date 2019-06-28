Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 196,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Viad news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $125,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,682.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,512,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,778,000 after buying an additional 109,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,554,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 692,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,979,000 after buying an additional 136,664 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. 848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,181. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

