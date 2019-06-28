Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 311,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 353,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $809,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

