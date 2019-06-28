Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $101,797.38 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $101,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $160.51 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,344,000 after buying an additional 342,948 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

