Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.87

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 809747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,562,000 after buying an additional 55,531 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,202.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

