ValuEngine Lowers Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) to Sell

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 869,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,498. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $29,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $432,113.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson purchased 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,141,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

