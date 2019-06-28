Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Machado bought 21,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,924.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Lo acquired 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $151,457.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 167,952 shares of company stock worth $1,330,019.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.21. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,938. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). On average, equities analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

