United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Trading Down 0.8%

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 39,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,368,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

The company has a market cap of $450.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $9,162,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

