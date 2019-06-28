UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives €16.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.11 ($18.73).

UCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

