Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Tucows’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $92.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $364,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $119,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tucows by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tucows by 49,575.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Tucows by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tucows by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tucows by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Tucows stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.13. Tucows has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

