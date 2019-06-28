TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 184,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,116. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.33.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

