Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires A$50,275.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,275.00 ($35,656.03).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 19,999 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,217.99 ($28,523.40).
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 50,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,250.00 ($76,773.05).

TGF opened at A$2.05 ($1.45) on Friday. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of A$2.63 ($1.87). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.20.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

See Also: What is range trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.