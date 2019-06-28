Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires A$50,275.00 in Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,275.00 ($35,656.03).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 19,999 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,217.99 ($28,523.40).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 50,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,250.00 ($76,773.05).

TGF opened at A$2.05 ($1.45) on Friday. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of A$2.63 ($1.87). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.20.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

