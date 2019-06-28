TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.32. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $487.41 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

