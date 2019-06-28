TOKYO (TOKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,739.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 77% higher against the US dollar. TOKYO has a market cap of $89,739.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010511 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005813 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007587 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003209 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004295 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

