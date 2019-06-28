Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.

TTNP stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 311.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 256.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

