Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.
TTNP stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 311.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.
Recommended Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.