Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post sales of $40.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $181.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $392.32 million, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $603.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.97.

In other Tilray news, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 106,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $6,731,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,609,738. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.56. 962,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,172. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. Tilray has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.