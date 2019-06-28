TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Short Interest Up 55.7% in June

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other TheStreet news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 11,989 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,688 shares of company stock valued at $105,742. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 148,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TheStreet by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in TheStreet by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 2,193,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 96,383 shares in the last quarter.

TST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. TheStreet has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.18.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 million. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 143.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TheStreet will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

