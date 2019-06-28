The Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. The Abyss has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. During the last week, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.64 or 0.05688868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00031484 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00012984 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About The Abyss

The Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinExchange, IDEX, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, DDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit, YoBit, Indodax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

