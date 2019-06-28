Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,009,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 2,253,112 shares.The stock last traded at $47.91 and had previously closed at $46.65.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $494,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $1,324,048.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,345 shares of company stock worth $3,751,648 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $317,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after acquiring an additional 396,161 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $3,019,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

