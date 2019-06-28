TenX Hits Market Capitalization of $23.56 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and $706,254.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitBay, Bit-Z and Gate.io. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00279238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.49 or 0.01729504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00148884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00023965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bit-Z, BigONE, Livecoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, Neraex, BitBay, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittrex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

