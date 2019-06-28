TENA Market Capitalization Achieves $382,716.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market capitalization of $382,716.00 and approximately $4,460.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00286056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.01778407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00154019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,560,373 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

