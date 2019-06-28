Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 428,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 488,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

TLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $33.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 73.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teligent Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 35.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,098,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 553,741 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Teligent by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,547,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 306,846 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,880,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 277,834 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

