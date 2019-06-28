Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.35. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.