TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

AMTD opened at $49.59 on Monday. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

