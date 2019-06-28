Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $56.92. 349,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 267,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $988.35 million, a P/E ratio of 167.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $117,978.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,749 shares of company stock worth $3,651,081 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

