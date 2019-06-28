T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Up 7%

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.68. 3,851,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 779,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

